Altoona, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man wanted for drugs found with more drugs, gun, police report

By Bill Shannon,

13 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested an Altoona man on two different felony drug warrants only to find more drugs and a gun, Altoona police reported Tuesday.

Sean Darrell Castaphney, 27, was taken into custody on Feb. 10 on drug warrants that involved both Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of the Attorney General.

Photo: Altoona Police Department
Photo: Altoona Police Department

Altoona police said they found a handgun, suppressor, 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine, 1.1 ounces of suspected heroin, and 19 grams of suspected fentanyl inside the residence Castaphney was found at.

The Altoona Police Department thanked the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Marshals office for their assistance.

Castapheny is now facing even more charges for the gun and drugs found during his arrest. He was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $500,000.

