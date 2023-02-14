Open in App
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville home used for presidential campaign fundraisers listed for $8.5M

By Seth Austin,

13 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – 33,00 square feet, 45 acres, 4 horse barns, a guest quarters and a piece of Evansville history is now on the market for $8,500,000.

The home listed at 7700 Henze Road was originally designed by HG McCullough and features a lounge with a fireplace, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, six half bathrooms and a dining room large enough for a table that seats 16. The listing also advertises 11,000 square foot space for opportunities such as a sports complex or car museum.

Brad Byrd In-Depth: Steve Chancellor Discusses President Trump
The house is owned by Steve Chancellor, and was used to host a campaign fundraiser for Donald Trump and Mike Pence in 2016. It was also used to host campaign fundraisers for George H.W. Bush and Mitt Romney.

Kelly Martin and Jim Keck of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty represent the listing. For more information about the listing, including more photos of the home, you can view the website here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

