Westgate Mall safe after explosive materials found in parking lot: Police

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Fairview Park police say the area around Westgate Mall is safe after explosive materials were found in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the mall just before 3 p.m. for reports of suspicious materials found in the parking lot between Target and Kohl’s.

When officers got there, a construction contractor told them he was getting tools from an employee’s vehicle when he found materials in a construction container that “combined could create an explosion.”

Investigators called in the Westshore Enforcement Bureau’s Hazardous Materials Disposal Unit to help with the situation.

Investigators say it’s now safe to return to that area.

“We thank the community for your patience. More information will be released as it becomes available,” police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.