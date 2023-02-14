Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Valentine’s Day an important reminder of heart health

By Kaelee Collins,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMlD7_0knQcDgt00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is certainly associated with hearts and the whole month of February is dedicated to heart health awareness.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women here in the United States but as Dr. Amir Lotfi of Baystate Health Center explains, symptoms of heart conditions can present themselves differently in women, aside from obvious indicators like chest pain and discomfort.

“Women tend to have other symptoms in association: shortness of breath, nausea, light-headedness, sweating… that can happen more often with women than men,” said Dr. Lofti.

Dr. Lotfi explained that preventive measures such as a healthy diet, avoiding smoking and regular exercise can reduce risks of serious heart issues. If you have concerns about your heart health, you’re urged to not delay seeking out medical care.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
COVID-19 vaccine clinics in western Massachusetts offering $75 gift cards in March
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
New fitness equipment unveiled at North End Senior Center
Springfield, MA22 hours ago
Springfield Youth Mental Health Coalition launches new mental health awareness campaign
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter supplies in high demand at local hardware stores
Agawam, MA15 hours ago
Local residents stock up on essential groceries ahead of storm
Greenfield, MA14 hours ago
Holyoke warming shelter to be available during storm
Holyoke, MA13 hours ago
Springfield Sportsman’s Show brings outdoor enthusiasts from all over
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Eric Carle Museum in Amherst offers new experience for colorblind visitors
Amherst, MA12 hours ago
Elms College hosts annual Black Experience Summit
Chicopee, MA3 days ago
How Springfield Public Schools determine a snow day
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Chicopee’s 69th annual Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
West Street Walk-Out event at Dorothy Amos Park in Pittsfield
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
What this mild winter means for outdoor recreation
Springfield, MA1 day ago
How W.E.B. Du Bois’s legacy continues to live on in his birthplace of western Massachusetts
Chicopee, MA14 hours ago
Missing Huntington teenager Joshua West found safe
Huntington, MA1 day ago
Dominican Flag Raising Ceremony to celebrate Dominican Independence Day
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Local DPWs prepare for plowing amount of snowfall
West Springfield, MA13 hours ago
Black History Month flag raised in Chicopee
Chicopee, MA3 days ago
How much snow did western Massachusetts get on Saturday?
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Grand opening of new community health center in Westfield
Westfield, MA3 days ago
Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Chicopee closing its doors
Chicopee, MA14 hours ago
Parking bans across western Massachusetts due to late February snowstorm
Springfield, MA21 hours ago
Third annual Battle of the Bars to Support the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke
Holyoke, MA3 days ago
Springfield man found dead in Poland, ME
Poland, ME23 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke’s annual Irish flag raising
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
What to know before the winter storm Monday night
Colrain, MA22 hours ago
East Longmeadow Fire hosts free car seat installation event
East Longmeadow, MA2 days ago
Stone Soul Festival organizers present Legacy awards
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Pittsfield declares snow emergency for upcoming storm
Pittsfield, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy