Valentine’s Day an important reminder of heart health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is certainly associated with hearts and the whole month of February is dedicated to heart health awareness.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women here in the United States but as Dr. Amir Lotfi of Baystate Health Center explains, symptoms of heart conditions can present themselves differently in women, aside from obvious indicators like chest pain and discomfort.

“Women tend to have other symptoms in association: shortness of breath, nausea, light-headedness, sweating… that can happen more often with women than men,” said Dr. Lofti.

Dr. Lotfi explained that preventive measures such as a healthy diet, avoiding smoking and regular exercise can reduce risks of serious heart issues. If you have concerns about your heart health, you’re urged to not delay seeking out medical care.

