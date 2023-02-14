East Providence police welcome new K9 after veteran retires

East Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — A new four-legged team member was introduced by the
East Providence Police Department Monday.
The 14-month-old Belgian Malinois, named Okki, was brought from Holland last fall to complete a 13-week patrol program. According to police, Okki has become certified in tracking, multiple types of searches, and apprehension.
“This new addition comes the same week K9 Chiko
retired from the EPPD ranks,” police said in a social media post. “Chiko will ensure that Okki follows in his footsteps!”
Okki will train in an eight-week narcotic detection program with K9 Officer Jay Rainville later in the month.
