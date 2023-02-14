Open in App
East Providence, RI
East Providence police welcome new K9 after veteran retires

By Marissa BarrettAdriana Rozas Rivera,

13 days ago

East Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — A new four-legged team member was introduced by the East Providence Police Department Monday.

The 14-month-old Belgian Malinois, named Okki, was brought from Holland last fall to complete a 13-week patrol program. According to police, Okki has become certified in tracking, multiple types of searches, and apprehension.

‘Everybody loves Joey’: RI dog’s disability doesn’t stop him from making it big

“This new addition comes the same week K9 Chiko retired from the EPPD ranks,” police said in a social media post. “Chiko will ensure that Okki follows in his footsteps!”

Okki will train in an eight-week narcotic detection program with K9 Officer Jay Rainville later in the month.

    Courtesy: East Providence Police Department
    Courtesy: East Providence Police Department
    Courtesy: East Providence Police Department
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

