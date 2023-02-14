Open in App
Boston, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

Celtics And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar,

13 days ago

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton are available.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Celtics have ruled out Jaylen Brown, Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.

Al Horford and Robert Williams III are questionable, while Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon are available.

As for the Bucks, they will be without Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton are both probable.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams last played in December, and the Celtics won 139-118 (at home in Boston).

Tatum (who is ruled out on Tuesday) led the way with 41 points and seven rebounds.

Right now, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 41-16 record in 57 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Celtics have gone an outstanding 18-9 in the 27 games they have played outside of Boston.

As for the Bucks, they are 1.5 games behind the Celtics (second seed in the Eastern Conference) with a 39-17 record in 56 games.

They are the hottest team in the league, coming into the night in the middle of a ten-game winning streak.

At home, the Bucks have gone an impressive 23-5 in the 28 games they have hosted in Milwaukee.

Last season, the Celtics beat the Bucks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (the series went seven games).

