Out with the old, in with the new. Augusta Transit replacing buses for fixed routes

Augusta will be getting that new bus smell this spring.

Public Transit Director Sharon Dottery confirmed Tuesday that six new buses will be replacing some of the old ones on Augusta's nine fixed routes sometime in May or June, according to their manufacturer GILLIG.

The new diesel buses will be a bit smaller than the old ones while holding the same number of occupants. They will also be easier to maintain.

"The reason we've been having issues is because of the buses that we have," Dottery said. "Manufacturers don't produce them anymore, and it's made it hard, hard, hard, hard to get parts."

Some other ways Augusta Transit has been working to address its issues is by adding new buses from Florida and Athens under an emergency provision from last year, and they are currently performing surveys to look into the effectiveness of Augusta's routes.

Four paratransit vehicles are also on the way, which would provide special transportation for disabled individuals.

For more information on Augusta's transportation services, go to augustaga.gov.