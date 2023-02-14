Open in App
Henrico County, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Henrico Announces Proposed Tax Credit

13 days ago

Henrico County, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Henrico County has announced a proposal to once again give property owners a credit on their real estate taxes. After sending out the property tax rebates last year, Henrico now looks to do something very similar in 2023 — 2 cents for every 100 dollars of a property's value.

The funds for the tax credits will be taken from excess funds from last year's real estate tax income. The rebate aims to ease the impact of continually rising real estate assessments. If the proposal passes its June vote, the checks will be mailed in October.

