Spring Fire Season Starts Wednesday

Richmond, Va. (Newradiowrva.com) - Virginia's spring fire season officially begins Wednesday, but already there have been fires in the Commonwealth. In fact, there was a fire this weekend in eastern Henrico that burned 70 acres near Deep Bottom Boat Landing.

The Virginia Department of Forestry's Chad Briggs says it is tough to say if this year will be a bad fire year. There has not been any snow cover, which does help add moisture and reduce fire risk. Last year, there were 720 brushfires in Virginia.

Starting Wednesday, there is a 4pm burn ban in place, which prohibits debris burning before 4pm. It will last through the end of April.