Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces human trafficking arrest linked to 2015 case

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced a Fort Myers man faces charges in the 2015 burning death of a man in Lehigh Acres

Marceno on Tuesday said the out-of-state arrest of two men linked to a human trafficking case includes Elijah Moore, 41, of Fort Myers.

On Sept. 21, 2015, Lee County deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near Venetia Street East and Naples Avenue South, in Lehigh Acres, where they found a fully engulfed vehicle.

They contacted the State Fire Marshal and put a hold on the vehicle when charred human remains were discovered inside.

The victim was identified as Aldo Miguel Camilo, 31, of Cypress Street, Fort Myers, reports indicated at the time.

During their investigation, the Sheriff's Office learned about an altercation between Camilo and another co-defendants, Sunni Jahbari, Marceno said.

The altercation stemmed from a posting on "Backpage," a website used to find potential dating partners. Jahbari fired the weapon, according to his Dec. 10, 2022, arrest affidavit.

"Human trafficking unfortunately is real, and in this county we take it very, very seriously," Marceno said.

Moore's involvement isn't specified in the affidavit. Moore's court records weren't available Tuesday afternoon. Both face the same charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Marceno said deputies arrested Moore out-of-state on Friday and charged him with human trafficking; lewd and lascivious battery; and probation violation. He didn't specify where the arrest happened nor when he'll be extradited.

Jahbari pled not guilty Dec. 13, 2022. He's next due in court March 29 for a case management conference.

