Update: Shavon Brooks was located and is safe, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

Des Moines police are asking for help locating a missing person.

Shavon Charles Brooks, 37, was reported missing "after making statements that brought his family concern for his safety," according to a Des Moines Police Department news release. His last known location was in the area of Prospect Park, 1225 Prospect Road, in Des Moines.

Brooks is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black-colored jacket, possibly with a security company logo, and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on Brooks' location is asked to call 911.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Missing 37-year-old Des Moines man found safe