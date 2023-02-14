Love is in the air for Valentine's Day weddings at Bergen County Clerk's Office

Land records and love?

The Bergen County Clerk's Office may be known for its typical clerical duties, but a record 1,100 weddings were held at 1 Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack last year.

Valentine's Day is a favorite time, and seven couples chose to tie the knot and have County Clerk John S. Hogan officiate their nuptials on Tuesday.

Nicole Rendon and her new husband, Francisco Rubio, were one of the first couples to get married on Tuesday morning. They had two witnesses and their child in attendance. Hogan also married Yajaira Gordillo and Kenny Michel, who celebrated with their child, attired in an outfit that matched the groom's.

"Today is always busy for weddings," Hogan said.

Across the state, while weddings dipped during the height of the pandemic, the Bergen County Clerk's Office performed a steady stream of ceremonies through Zoom and eventually outside, in person.

Hogan said he started performing weddings as part of his normal office duties 10 years ago, when the chief judge at the time asked if he could take over to ease the load during a judge shortage.

The judge shortage still exists, so instead of a courthouse wedding, couples can have a small ceremony performed by the clerk. "It's another task the office took on, but it's something I enjoy doing," Hogan said. "It's nice to be there right at the beginning of a happy moment."

On Feb. 14, couples were a little giddier than normal, Hogan said. "I think they're just happy to know they have a special day," he said.

The whole week of Valentine's Day this year is also busier than normal for weddings. Hogan said he will perform 26 weddings this week, when the typical average is 15 to 20.

"Instead of sitting in the office, it's so nice to meet people who are very optimistic," Hogan said. "With all the challenges in the world today, all the happiness, friendliness and families coming together — it really reaffirms my faith in the world and the future."

Hogan noted that since the pandemic shutdown ended, there has been an uptick in weddings held at the Clerk's Office. Some people select the small wedding led by Hogan to make it legally official and then have a ceremony in a different country. Others choose to follow with ceremonies weeks or sometimes months later at bigger venues.