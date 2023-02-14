Staunton announces new assistant manager

STAUNTON — The City of Staunton has named its new assistant manager, and she'll be starting her new role on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a press release.

“I am very honored for the opportunity to serve the Staunton community and am excited to join the City of Staunton team,” Amanda Kaufman said.

Kaufman most recently served as the deputy county administrator in Bedford County, where she provided oversight, guidance and direction to numerous county departments, including social services, parks and recreation, human resources, information technology, tourism, public information and a nursing home, the release said.

“I am thrilled to have Amanda join our team at the City of Staunton. Her wealth of experience will be invaluable given the opportunities and challenges that are in front of our city,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard said in the release.

Beauregard was the previous assistant manager before becoming interim and then manager. The assistant city manager position had been open since January 2022, according to Morgan Smith, executive assistant for the city manager's office.

Prior to her employment in Bedford County, Kaufman worked in Marion, Iowa, for nearly eight years, first as an assistant to the city manager and then as deputy city manager.

Before working in Iowa, she was a local government management fellow through the International City County Management Association (ICMA) in Olathe, Kansas.

Kaufman holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from Winona State University in Minnesota, and earned her masters in public administration from the University of North Carolina, the release said.

