Winnsboro, LA
Elderly Franklin Parish man found dead by authorities; 15-year-old boy identified as person of interest

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

13 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FRANKLIN PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — A 15-year-old person of interest has been taken into custody for the homicide of an elderly Franklin Parish man.

On February 13, 2023, at 7:06 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Mason Street in Winnsboro, La. in reference to a male found deceased. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the victim’s demise was due to a homicide.

NBC 10 has learned that the victim was identified as 79-year-old Benjamin Scott. After deputies initiated an investigation, they discovered that a 15-year-old male was a person of interest and he was placed in custody on February 13, 2023, at 10:41 PM.

Man shot and killed in West Monroe after traveling to the area to purchase gaming system; authorities searching for suspects

The person of interest has been charged with Second-Degree Murder. According to authorities, the incident remains under investigation.

This investigation is currently ongoing; however, all evidence indicates that the suspect arrested was the sole offender involved. Sheriff Cobb wishes to express his thanks to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Winnsboro City Police Department for their assistance.

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

