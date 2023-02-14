Oxy, West Texas Food Bank to serve and teach middle schoolers

Oxy and West Texas Food Bank partner up to combat hunger and access to farm fresh produce.

The event is scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday at Crockett Middle School located at 1801 Missouri Street in Pecos.

Oxy Community Relations Shelly Williams, Oxy volunteers, West Texas Food Bank representatives, CMS Administration, and Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Administration will be in attedance.

This event will be the unveiling of the mobile food pantry partnership with Oxy and West Texas Food Bank. Students will also be given free lunch kits donated by Oxy.