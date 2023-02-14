Why new head coach Shane Steichen will call plays for Colts offense

INDIANAPOLIS — The offense Shane Steichen builds in Indianapolis is only beginning to take shape.

The new Colts head coach has worked in a lot of different systems, and he’s made it clear that he plans to build his offense around the players in Indianapolis, players like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and a quarterback, likely to be named at some point this spring, who will be the offense’s primary inspiration.

But Steichen already knows who will handle one key position, even before he hires an offensive coordinator and assembles the rest of his staff.

“I will call the plays here,” Steichen said.

Steichen took over Philadelphia’s play calling late last season, handed the job by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, and the Eagles offense exploded, although some of that improvement was due to the fact that Philadelphia had better learned how to unleash the talents of Jalen Hurts.

But Steichen also has a good feel for calling plays, a role that’s earned him a lot of respect over the course of the last couple of seasons, and he’ll handle that responsibility in Indianapolis, the same way former head coach Frank Reich did during his 74 games in charge of the Colts offense.

When Reich was fired, play calling was turned over to Parks Frazier, the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.

The role now goes to Steichen.

“I’m a gut feeling guy, especially on game day,” Steichen said. “I’ll have a gut feeling on when to do certain things as a play caller.”

The plays he’s calling will be determined by the skills of his quarterback, and the rest of the team’s personnel, but Steichen’s overarching offensive philosophy can be described in short, simple terms.

“We’re going to throw to score points in this league,” Steichen said. “And run to win.”

Steichen will be the man who ultimately decides when to call both of those things.