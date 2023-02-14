Built to last: A look at how Texas Tech was designed for the future

Faced with a blank canvas and a challenge to build a new college on the South Plains, three architectural firms came together to create an institution that - over a century - has expanded and grown to accommodate the growing student population and help shape Lubbock.

A Spanish Renaissance

Tasked by Tech's Board of Directors at the time, William Watkin of Houston, Sanguiet, Staats Hendrick of Fort Worth and L.W. Robert and Company of Atlanta, Georgia had over 2,000 acres to build the first 13 buildings on campus with six additional structures to be built later, Theresa Drewell said.

Drewell, associate vice chancellor for Planning at Texas Tech University System, said that the Plateresque Spanish Rennessance-revival style came from Watkin; however, he was working with Ralph Cram on a proposal for a Houston library, who pushed Watkin to look at architectural styles from Spain.

“Had it not been for Ralph Cram's suggestion to draw upon Spain's architecture for that library, Watkin may have never recommended a style that was based on our climate and regional history. And that reflected a trend, at the time, toward Early Renaissance architecture that complemented warmer climates,” she said.

Choosing an architectural style from Spain was a deviation from the architectural styles that were commonly used - Gothic and Beaux-Arts. Drewell said these styles can be found at the ivy league school in the U.S. and are styled after Oxford and Cambridge in England.

The Plateresque Spanish-revival style is an adaptation of the Spanish Renaissance and draws on the history of the area, she said.

“Historians state that the flamboyant ornamentation carved into the stone and the wrought iron detailing on the buildings during that time reflected a style seen in the Spanish middle and upper-class women's silver jewelry, Platero,” Drewell said. “Therefore, the architectural style is known as the Plateresque Spanish Renaissance-revival style.”

In brief, the main characteristics that can be found on the campus are the brick buildings with stone and mission-style roofs.

However, on a closer inspection at the first buildings on campus, Drewell said, individuals can notice the brick varying in tones of brown slightly due to the production technique used back then but is now referred to as “Texas Tech Blend.”

The limestone veneer and carved stones on the original buildings come from Jones County north of Abilene.

“This stone was light gray, easy to carve and sculpt, and it was a short haul to West Texas,” she said. “Because the Lueders Stone was soft, Bedford Limestone from Indiana was used for the sills and areas subject to heavy traffic and abrasion.”

Today, she said, the stonework is a combination of cast stone, cast concrete, and natural stone.

On Sept. 31, 1924, the Lubbock Morning Avalanche, now the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, ran the story of construction beginning on the campus. One issue it highlighted was the architects’ dilemma of trying to build a structure out of materials that would last a hundred years.

Drewell said the materials that were used - like limestone - and those used now were chosen for their resilience against the strong sunlight of West Texas and South Plains winds.

“The wind is a constant factor, so we design areas of refuge,” she said. “When it rains, we need shelter, and arcades and sally ports provide protection and movement for pedestrians and wind.”

The Layout

When designing the layout of the campus design, Drewell said the plan was heavily influenced by Frederick Olmsted, designer of Central Park in New York City, use of taking a large piece of land and being able to divide it into smaller sections, Drewell said.

Watkin also took inspiration from Cram’s design of The Rice Institute, known now as Rice University, and how there was one center axis or road of the university with offshoots, or spines, on either side.

When looking at the Plot Map of Texas Technological College that was created in 1924 by Watkin, according to the Texas Tech Museum exhibit, Watkins intended there to be four quadrants that would house specific functions of the university.

The map featured 20 various buildings and landmarks with the most notable being the athletic field located on what would be 19th Street.

However, when the campus opened a couple of years later, only the President’s home, Dairy Barn, Stock Judging Pavillion, Cafeteria, Administration Building, Textile Engineering Building and Power Plant were the only buildings open when students started classes in 1925.

The campus would later add the Home Economics building, Home Management Lab, Chemistry building and gymnasium.

Today the university features 18 residence halls, 10 colleges, a law school, a medical institution, a vet school, museums, a student union building, a library, greenhouses, several satellite campuses and much more.

The Evolution

Texas Tech is growing with the student population being reported at over 40,000 students in the fall of 2022.

When it comes to facilities housing, feeding, supporting and teaching the students, Noel Sloan, senior vice president of administration & Finance and chief financial officer for Texas Tech, said the university will continue to grow strategically.

“The $80M in Capital Construction Assistance Program funding received during the last legislative session allows Texas Tech to modernize many of our existing facilities and infrastructure,” she said.

According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board's 5-year capital plan, Texas Tech will be constructing:

Gordon W. Davis Agriculture Building in 2024 costing $30 million.

A music building in 2026 costing $50 million.

Recreational center satellite location in 2027 costing $17 million.

A TTU Center at Junction Research Facility in 2024 costing $4 million

Vivarium Modular Building in 2023 costing $10 million

West Village II Residence hall in 2024 costing $37.5 million.

These new constructions along with several additions, infrastructure updates and repairs and renovations will cost Tech about $418,832,686 from 2022 to 2027.

With Texas Tech building new facilities that blend the historic Spanish Renaissance and modern designs, Drewell said that Tech has one effort in mind.

“Texas Tech's leadership continues this mindset for our campus planning and design. The unified objective is to provide excellence, pride, and a sense of place for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. The Board of Regents in 1997 made a concerted effort to maintain our roots of Spanish Renaissance revival – a path that we continue today,” she said.

Mateo Rosiles is a journalist covering Breaking News and Trends in Lubbock and around the area. Send him news tips at mrosiles@gannett.com.