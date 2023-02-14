OSAA state championships: 10 Mid-Valley swimmers to watch

The OSAA swimming state championships are Friday and Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

The competition begins at 9 a.m. Friday with Class 4A/3A/2A/1A. Class 5A starts at 1:45 p.m., and Class 6A begins at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, competition begins at 8:15 a.m. Friday with Class 4A/3A/2A/1A, Class 5A starting at 1:15 p.m., and Class 6A at 6:30 p.m.

The Mid-Valley will be represented by swimmers in every classification, girls and boys.

Here is a look at the 10 Mid-Valley swimmers to keep an eye on during the state championships, in order by classification.

Mia Piexoto (senior), West Salem — Class 6A

Piexoto was the CVC girls swimmer of the year for the Titans, and she heads into the state championships as a top-10 seed in three events.

Piexoto has the ninth-best time (2:14.55) in the 6A 200 individual medley and the 10th-best time (1:08.50) in the 6A 100 breaststroke.

She also is a part of West Salem’s 200 freestyle relay team that has the third-best 6A time (1:49.89).

She is available for all three of the Titans’ relay teams, but she will be able to compete in two of them.

Events (seed) — 200 freestyle relay (3rd), 200 individual medley (9th), 100 breaststroke (10th), 400 freestyle relay (13th), 200 medley relay (17th).

Abby Evans (freshman), West Salem — Class 6A

Evans is a top-12 seed in three events for the Titans.

She has the eighth-best time (54.52) in the 6A 100 freestyle, and the 12th-best time (2:00.52) in the 200 freestyle.

Evans also is a part of West Salem’s 200 freestyle relay team that has the third-best 6A time (1:49.89).

She is available for all three of the Titans’ relay teams, but she will be able to compete in two of them.

Events (seed) — 200 freestyle relay (3rd), 100 freestyle (8th), 200 freestyle (12th), 400 freestyle relay (13th), 200 medley relay (17th).

Jarrod Coy (freshman), West Salem — Class 6A

Coy will compete in four events for the Titans, and he’ll be a top-10 seed in two of them.

He has the seventh-best time (4:54.60) in the 6A 500 freestyle, and is part of West Salem’s 200 freestyle relay team that has the eighth-best time (1:32.04) in 6A.

Events (seed) — 500 freestyle (7th), 200 freestyle relay (8th), 200 medley relay (14th), 200 freestyle (17th).

Jacob Cook (senior), Sprague — Class 6A

Cook will compete in four events for the Olympians, including two as a top-10 seed.

He has the ninth-best time (4:55.50) in the 6A 500 freestyle, and is on Sprague’s 200 freestyle relay team that has the 10th-best time (1:32.77) in 6A.

Events (seed) — 500 freestyle (9th), 200 freestyle relay (10th), 100 breaststroke (16th), 400 freestyle relay (18th).

Reyna Macias (junior), West Salem — Class 6A

Macias will compete in four events for the Titans.

She has the 12th-best time (25.23) in the 6A 50 freestyle, and 14th-best time (1:01.13) in the 6A 100 backstroke.

Macias also is a part of West Salem’s 200 freestyle relay team that has the third-best 6A time (1:49.89).

She is available for all three of the Titans’ relay teams, but she will be able to compete in two of them.

Events (seed) — 200 freestyle relay (3rd), 50 freestyle (12th), 400 freestyle relay (13th), 100 backstroke (14th), 200 medley relay (17th).

Catherine Hyde (senior), Silverton — Class 5A

Hyde will compete in four events for the Foxes, and she is seeded in the top 10 in all of them.

She is third in the 5A 100 freestyle (53.75) and 5A 100 backstroke (58.63) fifth in the 5A 200 freestyle relay (1:46.43) and seventh in the 5A 400 freestyle relay (3:57.26).

Events (seed) — 100 freestyle (3rd), 100 backstroke (3rd), 200 freestyle relay (5th), 400 freestyle relay (7th).

Gentry Hagedorn (sophomore), Central — Class 5A

Hagedorn will compete in three events, and is in the top 10 in each for the Panthers.

She is second in the 5A 100 butterfly (58.34) fourth in the 5A 50 freestyle (24.53), and eighth in the 5A 200 freestyle relay (1:49.03).

Events (seed) — 100 butterfly (2nd), 50 freestyle (4th), 200 freestyle relay (8th).

Mark Seledkov (sophomore), Woodburn — Class 5A

Seledkov will compete in two events, and he is a top-5 seed in both for the Bulldogs.

He has the best 5A time in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.30), and fifth-best time in the 5A 100 butterfly (54.46).

Events (seed) — 100 breaststroke (1st), 100 butterfly (5th).

Taylor Hagedorn (senior), Central — Class 5A

Hagedorn will compete in three events, and she is in the top 10 in all of them for the Panthers.

She has the seventh-best 5A 200 individual medley time (2:16.09), the eighth-best 5A 500 freestyle time (5:26.27), and eighth-best 5A 200 freestyle relay time (1:49.03).

Events (seed) — 200 individual medley (7th), 500 freestyle (8th), 200 freestyle relay (8th).

Nolan Horner (freshman), Silverton — Class 5A

Horner will compete in four events, and he’s a top 10 seed in all of them for the Foxes.

Individually, he is fourth in the 5A 100 freestyle (52.08), and fifth in the 5A 50 freestyle (23.41).

In the relays, he is on Silverton’s fourth-seeded 5A 200 freestyle relay (1:36.52), and fifth-seeded 5A 200 medley relay (1:48.63).

Events (seed) — 100 freestyle (4th), 200 freestyle relay (4th), 50 freestyle (5th), 200 medley relay (5th), 400 freestyle relay (9th).

