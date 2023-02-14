Inside Super Bowl 2023 parties: MGK, Megan Fox, Drake, Cher and more

The festivities kicked off Thursday night with Gin Blossoms and Jimmy Eat World – both Phoenix natives – entertaining the crowd Downtown at Hance Park. The event marked the first time the two ’90s staples took the stage together.
Other artists that took part in the three-night music festival included Kane Brown, Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band.
Parties continued across the Valley in Old Town Scottsdale Thursday with a late-night performance from Tyga at Maya Dayclub. Around the corner at W Scottsdale, Pepsi Zero Sugar hosted a G-Eazy show, which brought out celebs like Mario Lopez, Scott Eastwood, Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Federline and more.
“G Eazy was of course flirting with all the girls,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “He was blowing kisses and all.”
The “Simple Life” alum took the stage for a flirty performance of “Stars Are Blind” with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, following on stage appearances by Donna Lewis, Kelis, Montell Jordan and Haddaway.
Shaquille O’Neal’s annual “Shaq’s Fun House” also brought a slew of people to the Talking Stick Resort Friday night for the music festival-meets-carnival presented by Netspend.
Michael Phelps, Allen Iverson, Chandler Parsons and more walked the red carpet before heading inside to catch Snoop Dogg, Diplo and DJ Diesel (aka Shaq) perform to a crowd of over 5,000 fans, athletes and celebrities.
But all the hype on Friday came from Drake’s headlining set at h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment’s annual Homecoming show, which was held at a luxury private jet hangar in Scottsdale.
The rapper took the stage at 1 a.m. and sang a mix of his most popular songs, including “God’s Plan,” “Rich Flex,” “In My Feelings” and “Best I Ever Had.”
Celebs spotted in the star-studded crowd included Cher, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Serena Williams and Michael Strahan.
A source confirmed to Page Six that Fox was not on site for the performance and she did not accompany MGK on the red carpet. However, the “Jennifer’s Body” star was never listed on the party’s initial tip sheet, which was sent weeks before the alleged split.
Jay-Z, Teyana Taylor, Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, Kevin Hart, Dixie A’melio, Paul Rudd and New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft were all spotted inside the soirée . The event also featured musical performances by Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, J Balvin, A$AP Ferg, The Chainsmokers and more.
“RiRi, I love you so much,” DJ Khaled said. “Congratulations in advance. They changed the name of Super Bowl. It’s called ‘RiRi Super Bowl.’ I’mma have my airhorn ready and I’m going to order me a cheeseburger well done.”
That same evening, MAXIM, Tao Group Hospitality and unKommon events teamed up for the “Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can” at the Southwest Jet Center in Scottsdale.
Featuring performances by Zedd, Offset, Loud Luxury and more, the event brought out everyone from Cher to Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay and Jalen Rose.
The festivities concluded with various tailgate parties – hosted by Flay and Guy Fieri – at locations in walking distance from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where celebs witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Flay’s Players Tailgate was a 2,000-person event benefitting Operation BBQ Relief and offered guests an array of dishes from top chefs including Belle & Todd English, Rocco DiSpirito, David Rose, Antonia Lofaso & Brooke Williamson, Tiffany Derry and more.
“It was great to be able to bring all these great chefs together,” Flay told Page Six. “Most of them are my friends and they cook great food and they’re enthusiastic and we’re right next to the Super Bowl. Get a little food, a little cocktail and walk over to the game. It’s great.”
The Food Network mainstay also admitted he was rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs since he’s normally a New York Giants fan, a major rival of the Philadelphia Eagles.
