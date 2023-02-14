Tom Brady’s underwear photo sent him into ‘thirst trap’ confusion

Tom Brady had to look up the definition of a “thirst trap” after his underwear selfie went viral.

The retired quarterback nearly broke the internet earlier this week when he posted a shirtless selfie to Twitter that showed him wearing nothing but a pair of his Brady Brand underwear.

The sultry snap was widely labeled by fans as a “thirst trap,” which is a popular term for an eye-grabbing social media post.

Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the NFL Honors last week, even referenced Brady’s thirst trap while singing about the quarterback on stage with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

During the Monday installment of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Sirius XM , Brady said he had no idea what a thirst trap was when his co-host Jim Gray played the audio of Clarkson’s song.

“That’s, I think, millennial verbiage,” the 45-year-old Brady said. “I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that.

“Did it motivate you to go buy some? That’s what I really want to know. That’s what the plan is… Have the ladies and all the wives — it’s Valentine’s Day, go buy some. BradyBrand.com. Get your favorite underwear. They’re actually amazing. I’m wearing ’em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos.”

Tom Brady posted an underwear selfie promoting his BRADY apparel brand on Feb. 6, 2023 Twitter/Tom Brady

“For the GOAT, that’s a wrap.

Now he just posts thirst traps.” @kellyclarkson with a Since U Been Gone tribute to @TomBrady . pic.twitter.com/M1PAWIwdrA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 10, 2023

During the NFL Honors, which took place on Feb. 9, Clarkson sang in part: “For the GOAT, that’s a wrap. Now he just posts thirst traps.”

Clarkson was referring to Brady hanging up his cleats “for good” in a retirement announcement he shared on Feb. 1 — a few days before he posted his thirst trap.

Brady announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons, which included seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field during introductions against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exits the field after losing to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images

In a video message he posted to Twitter and Instagram, Brady said he’s walking away from his playing career “for good” after announcing his first retirement on Feb. 1, 2022.

That lasted 40 days before the quarterback returned to play with the Buccaneers for what he said was “unfinished business” following a season ending loss to the Rams in the NFC Divisional playoff game in January 2022.

Brady’s final season was his most challenging campaign to date, both on and off the field, as the quarterback went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. There was speculation that Brady deciding to unretire last offseason played a factor.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen with their kids after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021. Instagram

In October, the former couple announced on social media that they finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Brady and Bündchen co-parent their two children, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. Brady also shares his 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.