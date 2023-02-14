Open in App
Chatham County, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Arraignment set for mother charged in Quinton Simon’s death

By Brett Buffington,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JvUN_0knQTal100

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A day after a Chatham County judge heard motions in her case, an arraignment is now on the court schedule for Leilani Simon.

The 22-year-old mother, accused of killing her 20-month-old son Quinton, will enter the plea in her murder case on the morning of March 23.

Simon, facing 19 charges, including three counts of murder, has been locked in the Chatham County Detention Center since November.

Quinton Simon was reported missing on Oct. 5. Investigators from the Chatham County Police Department and federal agents from the FBI believe Leilani Simon used something in her home to beat the toddler before driving him to a dumpster at a mobile home park and tossing the little boy inside, according to Simon’s indictment.

In court on Monday, Quinton’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell handed over eight notebooks believed to be Leilani Simon’s diaries.

Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes will set another motion hearing to decide if those journals should be included in the evidence against the accused mother.

Meanwhile, the judge is also reviewing records from the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services to decide if information in those reports will be included in the murder case.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Incident at GSU apartment’s pool leads to mass panic
Statesboro, GA10 hours ago
How to avoid rental home scams in Savannah
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Here’s what’s happening with the public library in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill, GA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Savannah police, GSP conduct two-day operation yielding multiple arrests, seizures
Savannah, GA17 hours ago
Mother missing for nearly a decade, local man asks for help
Savannah, GA7 hours ago
Man injured in Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Savannah, GA1 day ago
SPD locates missing man with medical complications
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Woman killed, another in critical condition after being hit by car on HWY 280
Ellabell, GA2 days ago
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Liberty County
Hinesville, GA4 days ago
Gallery: Migrant Equity Gala at The Venue
Savannah, GA1 day ago
3rd annual DJ’s Day of Giving to honor slain Bluffton teen
Bluffton, SC4 days ago
Honoring Black History 2023: A WSAV Special
Savannah, GA2 days ago
City crews pull massive amounts of trash out of drains
Savannah, GA12 hours ago
Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade Grand Marshal announced
Savannah, GA14 hours ago
Pooler to celebrate Arbor Day with free tree giveaway
Pooler, GA1 day ago
‘Weeping Time’ commemoration set for March 2-6
Savannah, GA3 days ago
What happens at a Bible journaling club?
Rincon, GA4 days ago
United Way of the Coastal Empire holds largest Read United Day to date
Savannah, GA3 days ago
TODAY’s Winter Escape series coming to Savannah
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Dean Forest Road closure a headache for local business
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Front Porch hosts inaugural awards luncheon
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter hosts community-wide fitness event
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Gallery: Ramah Jr. Academy 2nd Annual Girls Conference
Savannah, GA1 day ago
‘Step Afrika’ celebrates African heritage through dance
Savannah, GA8 hours ago
SCCPSS names 2024 Teacher of the Year
Savannah, GA3 days ago
HS Baseball: Big 6th inning propels Richmond Hill past Country Day
Richmond Hill, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy