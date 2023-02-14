Change location
Bills would affect children, schools
By Liz Schubauer, Nashville Tennessean,13 days ago
Good afternoon! I'm Liz Schubauer, city editor at The Tennessean, here with the latest news affecting children and their education in our state.
The topic has been a key focus area for Gov. Bill Lee and our legislature this session. Statehouse news develops at a fast pace, but we help you keep up with the latest through our coverage led by state politics reporter Melissa Brown and education reporter Laura Testino.
Here are some of the proposals making their way through state government:
- Over a dozen bills propose ways to address concerns about Tennessee's third-grade reading law, which as it currently stands could force tens of thousands of third-graders to attend summer school or be held back.
- House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has proposed rejecting nearly $1.8 billion in federal education funds because of the federal requirements accepting the money brings.
- Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, is sponsoring legislation to expand a private school voucher program to Hamilton County. It's currently limited to Davidson and Shelby counties.
- Senate Republicans overwhelmingly passed a bill banning gender-transition health care for minors. The bill is expected to come up for a full House vote soon.
- Senate Republicans passed a bill to classify "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret performers and bans "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors." The full House has yet to vote on the measure.
Plus, Lee's budget proposal included many items that would affect families and children:
- Providing the embattled Department of Children's Services with an additional $190 million.
- Earmarking $125 million for teacher pay raises.
- Putting $1 billion toward technical colleges in the state, with plans to expand 16 existing technical colleges, replace seven facilities and build six new colleges.
- Expanding TennCare eligibility for mothers and parents, in addition to earmarking $4.6 million to extend a program offering 12 months of postpartum coverage.
- Covering the cost of diapers for the first two years of a baby's life for mothers on TennCare.
- Allocating $100 million for a grant fund to benefit crisis pregnancy centers, anti-abortion organizations that often offer pregnancy tests but are not licensed or regulated medical clinics.
- Using $10 million for a grant program to support foster and adoption nonprofits in the state.
Lawmakers will approve the final budget at the end of legislative session, usually in April or early May.
