Bills would affect children, schools

Good afternoon! I'm Liz Schubauer, city editor at The Tennessean, here with the latest news affecting children and their education in our state.

The topic has been a key focus area for Gov. Bill Lee and our legislature this session. Statehouse news develops at a fast pace, but we help you keep up with the latest through our coverage led by state politics reporter Melissa Brown and education reporter Laura Testino.

Here are some of the proposals making their way through state government:

Plus, Lee's budget proposal included many items that would affect families and children:

Providing the embattled Department of Children's Services with an additional $190 million .

. Earmarking $125 million for teacher pay raises.

for teacher pay raises. Putting $1 billion toward technical colleges in the state, with plans to expand 16 existing technical colleges, replace seven facilities and build six new colleges.

toward technical colleges in the state, with plans to expand 16 existing technical colleges, replace seven facilities and build six new colleges. Expanding TennCare eligibility for mothers and parents, in addition to earmarking $4.6 million to extend a program offering 12 months of postpartum coverage.

to extend a program offering 12 months of postpartum coverage. Covering the cost of diapers for the first two years of a baby's life for mothers on TennCare.

for the first two years of a baby's life for mothers on TennCare. Allocating $100 million for a grant fund to benefit crisis pregnancy centers, anti-abortion organizations that often offer pregnancy tests but are not licensed or regulated medical clinics.

for a grant fund to benefit crisis pregnancy centers, anti-abortion organizations that often offer pregnancy tests but are not licensed or regulated medical clinics. Using $10 million for a grant program to support foster and adoption nonprofits in the state.

Lawmakers will approve the final budget at the end of legislative session, usually in April or early May.

