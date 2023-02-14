Open in App
Aurora, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Aurora police investigating fatal double shooting with two scenes

13 days ago
DENVER — Police in Aurora are investigating two shootings that left one man dead and critically wounded another.

The two scenes are just blocks apart and police believe the two incidents — occurring Monday night and Tuesday morning — are connected.

The first shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Chambers Road near the Willow Park neighborhood.

Officers found two men in a vehicle with obvious gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Aurora Police Department.

About 10 hours later, Aurora police received another report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Idalia Street.

Police said no victims were located at the scene. However, they found multiple bullet holes in the front door and front window.

No arrests have been and the department said there is no suspect or suspect vehicle information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

