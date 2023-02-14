Open in App
Kissimmee, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Highway Patrol Needs Your Help Finding DUI Suspect That Killed Two Women

By Local - Liz Shultz,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPG3w_0knQQvrz00 Jerrod Deonta James (FHP)

On December 24, 2021, FHP investigated a single vehicle fatal collision at the location of 4914 U.S. Highway 192 (Golden Link Hotel) in Kissimmee, Osceola County.

The crash resulted in the fatalities of Angelina Joline Anderson and Giovanna Danaisha Shacqui Anderson who were both passengers in the vehicle.

The evidence later revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Jerrod Deonta James, 33, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. The official crash report is attached for further crash details.

In the news: St. Petersburg Man Found Guilty In Vehicle ‘Lien Stripping’ Scheme

A judge signed an arrest warrant on December 19, 2022.

The charges for the active warrant are DUI Manslaughter (two counts), Vehicular Homicide (two counts), and Driving with a Suspended License involving Death (one count). Since the issue of the warrant, FHP has been actively searching for the suspect. FHP is now seeking the public’s assistance with locating the suspect to make an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Jerrod James’s whereabouts is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213. If they would like to remain anonymous, then they can contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Comments / 0
