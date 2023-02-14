Cupid’s arrow shoots down Microsoft Internet Explorer

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — Few people are going to have a worse Valentine’s Day than Internet Explorer. Microsoft is officially cutting ties with the iconic web relic for good today.

According to an official company announcement , an Edge browser update will be issued on February 14th to permanently disable the browser, and bring all PCs into the “ newer Edge fold .”

However, Internet Explorer’s desktop icons will remain as is for the time being. This is likely a way to ease Internet Explorer loyalists into the Edge era before getting rid of the icon sometime in the near future.

Although Microsoft is finally closing the chapter on Internet Explorer, official support for the browser actually ended in June, 2022. The vast majority of people have long parted ways with Explorer in favor of other browsers. More privacy-focused web surfers may prefer Vivaldi , Brave , and Opera GX .

For some time now, Internet Explorer has lagged far behind, but still, it’s hard not to shed a “digital tear” for one of the first gateways into the modern online world.

