Open in App
Lowellville, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Golf courses open early for unseasonably warm weather

By Jim Loboy,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVDBt_0knQOTZ900

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — No snow on the ground and temperatures this February in more 50s than 30s, and tomorrow, a record high — it’s been an unusual February to say the least.

First News stopped at Knoll Run, and just up the road, Bedford Trails, both golf courses are in Lowellville.

Local bridge to be replaced

Usually, these courses are just doing breakfast and dinner business. Not this year. Eager golfers are taking full advantage to get out on the course.

Andrew Grischow, owner of Bedford Trails said he is ready.

“Oh, it’s fantastic. A little crisp morning, get off to a cool start. Rest of the day is sunny. Beautiful day, so if you want to make a tee time, we’re wide open,” Grischow said. “Got the greens cut yesterday, got the tees cut yesterday, trim up for the nice weather we’re having and hopefully it stays on for summer.”

Grischow went on to say they’re as busy for tomorrow as they would be in May. Call before you go, those tee times are booking up fast.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago
28 local athletes qualify for Bowling State Tournament
Struthers, OH18 hours ago
Valley products shine as YSU T&F dominates indoor championships
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Water distribution continues almost 1 month after derailment
East Palestine, OH13 hours ago
FirstEnergy says this popular gift to blame for recent outages
Austintown, OH17 hours ago
Greenville senior hits milestone as Trojans top North East in D-10 Quarterfinals
Greenville, PA2 days ago
Columbiana season comes to a halt in district semis
Columbiana, OH9 hours ago
Crestview girls historic season ends in District Final
Columbiana, OH2 days ago
Fast food restaurant to change location in Boardman
Boardman, OH58 minutes ago
Huge 3rd quarter run sends Warren JFK by Windham in district semis
Windham, OH9 hours ago
Black Excellence Expo highlights Valley businesses
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Calhoun, Youngstown State men earn major conference awards
Youngstown, OH15 hours ago
Ritz leads Youngstown State women in postseason awards
Youngstown, OH15 hours ago
Wellsville hires Tiger alum as new head football coach
Wellsville, OH12 hours ago
Former high school rivals team up to win college title
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago
East Palestine residents experiencing unusual symptoms: ‘Chemical bronchitis’
East Palestine, OH14 hours ago
East Palestine woman afraid to return home after derailment fire
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Canfield Road reopens after weeks of repairs
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
‘Hops for the Heart’: Benefit raises money for heart health awareness
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Southern rock group to play Warren venue
Warren, OH18 hours ago
Pastor says prayers needed for Girard family displaced by house fire
Girard, OH12 hours ago
Child found asleep in smoke-filled apartment in Girard
Girard, OH19 hours ago
Crews rescue multiple animals from house fire in Girard
Girard, OH1 day ago
Is eating meat OK on St. Patrick’s Day? Bishop weighs in
Youngstown, OH12 hours ago
Slippery roads cause 5-vehicle crash in Mercer
Mercer, PA2 days ago
Farmer near East Palestine waiting for guidance on how to move forward
East Palestine, OH13 hours ago
Callahan dooms former team to lead YSU past Robert Morris
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Local broker concerned with East Palestine housing market after derailment fire
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy