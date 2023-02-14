IDENTIFIED: Teen killed in a high-speed crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An 18-year-old who was killed in a high-speed crash between a truck and a car on Blackstone Avenue has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Offices say.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the crash took place on Monday in the area of Blackstone and San Jose Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, a Dodge Charger, was identified on Tuesday as 18-year-old Aeneas McClain of Fresno. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Blackstone Avenue, approaching San Jose Avenue, when it struck a red pickup.

That collision caused the Dodge to spin into the southbound lanes of Blackstone Avenue, where it struck a black pickup. Both the black pickup and the Dodge Charger came to rest at the southwest corner of San Jose and Blackstone avenues.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Your Central Valley Newsletter

The other two drivers involved received minor injuries. One was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say that witness statements described the Dodge racing against another pickup truck northbound on Blackstone Avenue. Detectives are working to identify the driver of the other vehicle involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.