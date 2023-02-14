Open in App
Hartford, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Mayors, Lamont announce proposals to reduce gun violence

By Tina Detelj,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdbFu_0knQNmQH00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayors from the state’s major cities joined Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) in Hartford on Tuesday to announce proposals to reduce gun violence in Connecticut.

“If this law was passed, some of our children would still be here today,” said Laquavia Jones, who lost two sons to gun violence.

The New Haven mother stood with mayors from New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport, and Waterbury, as well as the governor, in calling on lawmakers to pass legislation to cut down on gun violence and impose stricter guidelines for repeat offenders.

“The overwhelming amount of violence we see in our community is caused by a very small number of people,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said.

Hamden police: Student brought gun, high-capacity magazine to school

Last year in Hartford, 39% of the suspects in fatal and non-fatal shootings were on pre-trial release. In Waterbury, it was 30%.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities established a special task force dedicated to gun violence reduction last year.

The task force made ten recommendations that would increase accountability for repeat offenders and establish a new definition for a serious firearm offense in the state.

Lebanon man threatened to stab co-worker to death in Bozrah: state police

“You should have to post at least 30% of your bail. The bond that’s set in order to get out on pre-trial release,” Hartford Mayor Bronin (D) said.

Offenders can post as little as 7% or less if a bail bondsman funds it, according to Bronin.

The mayors said these recommendations are just part of a comprehensive strategy that must include mental health and behavioral health treatments, the Department of Corrections, and expanded support for youth services.

News 8 received the following statement from House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora (R-86) on Wednesday.

“While I appreciate the concept of investing in social and community programs geared toward preventing gun violence, any effort toward achieving that objective must include a strong push to ensure those charged in violent and gun-related offenses are prosecuted with the goal of taking these individuals off our streets rather than giving them multiple chances. Tuesday’s message from municipal leaders was a welcome one, and I hope the proposals they described as well as those introduced by Republicans will spur action by a Governor’s administration and Democrat-controlled Judiciary Committee that have both found it difficult to get an arm around the concept of holding criminals accountable for their actions.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Massachusetts officer shoots, kills Hartford man during pursuit
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Stone Academy students attend fair to learn next steps
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
New Haven intersection renamed after first Black woman to live in the elm city
New Haven, CT12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Week in Connecticut History: 1975 mattress factory arson rocks Shelton
Shelton, CT21 hours ago
Connecticut may lower blood-alcohol limit to prevent drunk driving crashes
Hartford, CT7 hours ago
Guns and narcotics found in Waterbury home
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Connecticut College students lock themselves into administrative building in protest
New London, CT14 hours ago
Shooting in Hartford leaves one in critical condition
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Nyberg – 10-year-old Milford skater designs bracelets for suicide prevention
Milford, CT8 hours ago
Free to see: Waterbury students get glasses, eye exams at no cost
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
West Hartford native killed in terror attack in Israel
West Hartford, CT7 hours ago
‘We’re going to throw everything we have at them’: Connecticut Attorney General William Tong opens investigation into Stone Academy
East Hartford, CT4 days ago
Waterbury gears up for the first big snowstorm of 2023
Waterbury, CT8 hours ago
WTNH news director receives minority business award
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closes portion of Rt. 40 in North Haven
North Haven, CT1 hour ago
Simsbury votes to ban marijuana retail sales for 18 months
Simsbury, CT1 day ago
Wethersfield mayor introducing bill to crack down on illegal street racing
Wethersfield, CT5 days ago
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz visits East Granby bakery for Black History Month
East Granby, CT3 days ago
Health Headlines: Doctor discusses key safety tips for shoveling
Bridgeport, CT11 hours ago
Multiple shots fired near Lawrence Street and Whitney Avenue in New Haven
New Haven, CT19 hours ago
Hartford leaders discuss ways to make healthcare more accessible, afforable
Hartford, CT5 days ago
Search warrant leads to arrests for six guns and narcotics
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Hartford Public Library expanding
Hartford, CT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy