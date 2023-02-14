Open in App
Sayreville, NJ
See more from this location?
CBS New York

911 calls from shooting of Sayreville councilwoman released

By Dick Brennan,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PN6dn_0knQN0Km00

Officials release 911 calls from shooting of Sayreville councilwoman 01:09

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- For the first time, we're hearing the 911 calls from the night that a New Jersey councilwoman was shot and killed .

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed while sitting in her SUV on Feb. 1.

That night, people contacted police, describing what they heard and saw.

"I heard gunshots, and my fiance looked out the window and someone just got shot in the street," one caller said.

"I saw a man shooting into the driver's side of a white vehicle three times," another caller said. "The person in that driver's side car is probably not alive."

READ MORE: New Jersey police, FBI investigating apparent murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

The 30-year-old Republican was first elected to office in 2021 and was a rising political star.

The night of the shooting, witnesses described seeing a person dressed in all black who fired repeatedly into the car.

Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said there is nothing new on the investigation so far.

"No update there. God love her. I mentioned this last week, I spoke to her mom and dad. Just an awful tragedy, but I've got no news to make on that front," he said.

Police and the FBI are investigating in the search for the shooter.

There's been no apparent motive.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Caught on video: N.J. home explodes, sending first responders for cover
Pompton Lakes, NJ16 hours ago
N.J. councilwoman's funeral to be held in Newark
Newark, NJ2 days ago
104-year-old Jersey City author reflects on Black history she has witnessed
Jersey City, NJ16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect sought in East New York shooting
New York City, NY21 hours ago
NYPD: Thieves on mopeds targeting people with high-priced headphones
New York City, NY16 hours ago
NYPD honors rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line 35 years ago
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD searching for comedian Leo Cofresi in subway shooting investigation
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Suspect slashed workers at Midtown McDonald's
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man shot, killed during dispute in Bronx lobby
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man bashed with glass bottle in unprovoked SoHo attack
New York City, NY1 day ago
Suspects accused of stealing $20,000 in armed robbery spree
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Perth Amboy students walk out in protest over stabbing of 5th grader
Perth Amboy, NJ21 hours ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
2 women shot in East New York
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Robbery pattern targets 7 businesses in Brooklyn and Queens
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Officials urge vigilance as extremists call for "Day of Hate"
New York City, NY3 days ago
"Day of Resolve" set to counter "Day of Hate"
New York City, NY2 days ago
Santos was questioned by U.S. Secret Service in 2017 credit card fraud probe
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Queens man charged with murder in mother's stabbing death
Queens, NY2 days ago
Crane topples over, sends truck into power lines in N.J.
Cresskill, NJ22 hours ago
Mom & daughter find safety in NYC after fleeing Ukraine
New York City, NY3 days ago
CBS2 gets exclusive access to NYC Family Justice Center, Queens
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Westchester County communities honor Ukraine
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
Worker killed in balcony collapse at Sea Isle City condo building
Sea Isle City, NJ1 day ago
Ukrainian woman misses home after nearly 1 year in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Mayor's brother stepping down as mayoral security adviser
New York City, NY3 days ago
The Point: Joe Borelli on Republicans' chances in upcoming elections
New York City, NY1 day ago
Water main break leaves most of Hoboken with little-to-no pressure
Hoboken, NJ18 hours ago
Barbershop joins spa made famous by documentary about helping cancer patients
Wyandanch, NY16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy