911 calls from shooting of Sayreville councilwoman released

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- For the first time, we're hearing the 911 calls from the night that a New Jersey councilwoman was shot and killed .

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed while sitting in her SUV on Feb. 1.

That night, people contacted police, describing what they heard and saw.

"I heard gunshots, and my fiance looked out the window and someone just got shot in the street," one caller said.

"I saw a man shooting into the driver's side of a white vehicle three times," another caller said. "The person in that driver's side car is probably not alive."

The 30-year-old Republican was first elected to office in 2021 and was a rising political star.

The night of the shooting, witnesses described seeing a person dressed in all black who fired repeatedly into the car.

Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said there is nothing new on the investigation so far.

"No update there. God love her. I mentioned this last week, I spoke to her mom and dad. Just an awful tragedy, but I've got no news to make on that front," he said.

Police and the FBI are investigating in the search for the shooter.

There's been no apparent motive.