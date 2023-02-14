Missing Colbert County fisherman’s body found

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The Colbert County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency said 63-year-old Daniel E. Hamm’s body was found after a two-and-a-half week-long search.

Colbert County officials announced an update on the search shortly after the discovery was made.

Authorities said a local fisherman spotted what they believed was the body of Hamm behind L.E. Willson Elementary School around 1 p.m. Monday.

You can watch the entire press conference held on February 14 in the video player below.

There will not be an autopsy, officials said.

Officials said that Hamm and his 13-year-old grandson were tossed from their boat on Jan. 28 after an accident that happened around 11:04 a.m.

The grandson was saved quickly and reunited with his family, but Hamm was not and a search for him began soon after.

Agencies involved in the search efforts included ALEA’s Marine Patrol, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and several other local agencies.

Michael Smith, the director of the Colbert County 911 and Emergency Management Agency, said they originally planned to scale back efforts on Sunday, February 5. However, they extended that deadline after receiving help from the Daphne Search and Rescue Team.

