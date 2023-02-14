Open in App
Graham, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

3 accused of selling heroin that led to fatal overdose in Graham

By Dolan Reynolds,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojmFF_0knQLmUh00

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal overdose in Graham last month, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Jan. 2, deputies responded to the 2600 block of South N.C. Hwy 87 in Graham when they were told about a fatal drug overdose.

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem on Geneva Road, police say

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Kyle Lee Johnson, 27, of Snow Camp, for selling/delivering heroin to the victim on Jan. 1.

Investigators also developed probable cause on Feb. 2 to arrest Johnson, Jacob Sterling Byrd, 29, of Burlington, and Rachel Marie Hall, 27, of Burlington, for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin.

On Feb. 2, Byrd was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin and other narcotics-related charges. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 6, Johnson was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin. He was given a $35,000 secured bond. On Feb. 8, Johnson was served with an arrest warrant for selling/delivering heroin to the victim and given a $150,000 secured bond.

Teen driver pleads guilty after fatal crash in Guilford County

On Monday, Hall was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin. She was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Winston-salem, NC newsLocal Winston-salem, NC
5 juveniles accused of breaking into High Point car dealership taken into custody, police say
High Point, NC13 hours ago
Man dead in North Carolina shooting, police say
Winston-salem, NC21 hours ago
Winston-Salem teen shot after fight in parking lot on Waughtown Street, police say
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
Danville, VA1 day ago
NC stabbing sends 2 to hospital; man charged in neighborhood attack, police say
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Armed felon charged after hitting North Carolina police officer with car, officials say
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
VIDEO: Greensboro barricaded subject in custody after setting apartment on fire, police say
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
6 charged in drug deal that led to kidnapping, armed robbery in North Carolina
Siler City, NC2 days ago
Greensboro police identify car in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Greensboro, NC14 hours ago
Fight in Winston-Salem leads to one man shot, two injured
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Man hospitalized after shooting in Burlington
Burlington, NC3 days ago
North Carolina man charged in Interstate 87 hit-and-run involving House Speaker Tim Moore
Goldsboro, NC3 days ago
Deputies make arrest after drug investigation
Eagle Springs, NC4 days ago
Police identify Orange County motorcyclist killed in Durham crash
Durham, NC4 days ago
Man who killed pregnant woman in High Point sentenced to life in prison
High Point, NC4 days ago
Driver In Single Vehicle Accident Overnight Facing Charges
Asheboro, NC4 days ago
Second Johnston County Convenience Store Robbed
Clayton, NC4 days ago
Two stabbed on E Front Street in Burlington are ‘well-known’ to police, according to Burlington Police Department
Burlington, NC4 days ago
One dead, two injured in Pittsylvania County multi-vehicle crash
Danville, VA3 days ago
Man barricaded for nearly 24 hours in Cary apartment dies, police say
Cary, NC5 days ago
Woman killed in hit-and-run at intersection of Wendover Avenue, English Street, Greensboro police say
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Former North Carolina insurance executive charged in $2B fraud scheme
Durham, NC2 days ago
Farm toy show being held in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC10 hours ago
Three teens found sleeping in stolen car with marijuana and guns in High Point
High Point, NC6 days ago
Brick-Throwing Woman Smashes Deed’s Office Glass Door To Get Into Jail
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Winston-Salem man
Winston-salem, NC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy