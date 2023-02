fox5dc.com

Missing Rockville woman's ex-boyfriend charged with first degree murder By FOX 5 DC Digital Team, 13 days ago

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team, 13 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The man police believe killed Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez and dumped her body near the Intercounty Connector in Colesville has been charged ...