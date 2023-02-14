NJ school superintendent resigns after student, 14, takes own life after bullying

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – The superintendent of the New Jersey school district where a 14-year-old girl took her own life two days after she was beaten by fellow students in a caught-on-video attack has resigned, officials said Saturday.

Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides stepped down amid backlash over how the Central Regional School District Board of Education handled the alleged bullying that led to the death of Adriana Kuch. Students walked out of school several times last week in protest.

In a statement, the school board said:

“The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides. The Central Regional family continues to mourn the loss of one of our children. We are all praying for the family and loved ones and our entire community. The Central Regional School District is evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying. The District has contacted the Department of Education and will undergo an independent assessment of the District’s anti-bullying policies and ensure every necessary safeguard is in place to protect our students and staff. Dr. Douglas Corbett is acting Superintendent effective immediately.”

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said four students—who were suspended from school after the attack—have been charged in connection to the incident. One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and two were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Another juvenile was charged with harassment, the prosecutor said on Friday.

Adriana’s father, Michael Kuch, said the girls “planned and executed” the bullying. “If you watch the videos I have, they are laughing while talking about what they are going to do at the start of the video,” Kuch posted on Facebook.

He first saw the video before his daughter’s death. Kuch said he “called everyone and no action was taken by anyone.” The dad wrote that his daughter, who blacked out, was taken to the school nurse. He said the school did not file a police report, so he took his bloodied daughter to the station himself.

“I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter,” Kuch wrote on Facebook. “I will not sleep until their family has to watch them stand in front of a judge and plead guilty.”

Before Parlapanides resigned, he clarified to NEWS10’s NYC affiliate that the school always notifies police and takes the necessary disciplinary action but does not always press charges, saying it is handled on a case-by-case basis. A new letter to parents on posted Friday on the school district’s website said their thoughts and prayers go out to Adriana’s family and that they will try to answer questions, but governing law prevents them from sharing certain information about students.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) for free, day or night.

