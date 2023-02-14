Open in App
Sacramento, CA
Disney on Ice returning to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

By Megan Camponovo,

13 days ago

(KTXL) — Disney on Ice is returning to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento over President’s Day weekend.

According to a news release from Disney on Ice, the Golden 1 Center will be hosting Disney on Ice from Feb, 17, through Feb, 21.

Disney on Ice will show new and classic Disney stories that are fun for the whole family. The show will feature Marry Poppins, Moana, Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Aladdin, and Woody. There will also be appearances by princesses Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana.

There will be multiple shows throughout the weekend. Tickets can be purchased here or at the box office.

Since there will be many events occurring in Downtown Sacramento over President’s Day weekend, many people are advising guests to get to the Golden 1 Center early so there is plenty of time to find parking.

