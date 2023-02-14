Open in App
Yuma, AZ
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Busy Valentine’s Day for Yuma businesses

By Adam Klepp,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JE1fn_0knQIX1d00

FOX 9's Adam Klepp checked out how florists and restaurants are preparing for their busiest day of the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The National Retail Federation said Americans will spend nearly $26 billion this Valentine’s Day, and local businesses in Yuma appreciate the boost.

At RainForest Florist, they’re filling hundreds of orders, and have delivery drivers working all day to make sure they’re all delivered on time.

“It’s fun, this is probably the most flowers we get all year round, it’s fast-paced, a lot of fun, and super busy,” Mia Delgado said.

Over on 8th Place, Fortuna Floral is taking their business to the street.

Ready to sell flowers, teddy bears, and chocolates to anyone in need of a last-second gift.

"This and mothers day are our biggest days of the year," Juan Ortiz said. "It’s our time to shine.”

But often flowers are just the appetizer.

No Valentine's Day is complete without dinner.

Empty tables at River City Grill will be soon filled, and not just with local couples.

"It’s families and friends so it’s a nice little celebration,” Vivian Merrick said.

While it’s busy in the restaurant, it’s even busier in the kitchen.

Where cooks at River City are ready to make well over 300 dishes throughout the night.

“It’s pretty hectic. But my team is good, and we handle it,” Martin Duenas said.

The post Busy Valentine’s Day for Yuma businesses appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yuma, AZ newsLocal Yuma, AZ
Battle color detachment in Yuma
Yuma, AZ17 hours ago
City of Yuma Parks and Rec hosts Fantastic Finale Fun Run
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Governor Hobbs arrives in Yuma, will tour the city
Yuma, AZ19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yuma Truck Driving School to host an open house
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma County
Yuma, AZ19 hours ago
AdvoKate dance challenge brings pediatric cancer awareness
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Mayor Nicholls to host luncheon, Gov. Hobbs and Yuma officials to attend
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Coffee with Cops takes place in San Luis
San Luis, AZ6 days ago
New media room draws interest at Yuma Main Library
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Arizona sheriffs show support for local law enforcement at border hearing
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Arizona Sheriffs plan to attend border hearing in Yuma
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Shots fired in parking lot at Downtown Yuma
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Presidential candidate Anthony Hudson visits Yuma
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Power pole down on Avenue A
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Yuma Regional Medical Center offers CPR classes
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Police standoff on 24th street
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
$99 Million coming to Arizona for internet expansion
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
El Centro Border Patrol agents arrest U.S. citizen and seize $746,000
El Centro, CA20 hours ago
14-year-old suspect arrested for robbing five businesses
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
Safety in numbers, locals rush to help victims in car crash
Yuma, AZ7 days ago
2,500 residents without power in Imperial County
Salton City, CA5 days ago
Brawley City Council approves letter requesting fentanyl be declared a public health crisis
Brawley, CA5 days ago
Crash results in major injuries on I-8
El Centro, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy