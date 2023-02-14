Huskies Offer Cornerback From SoCal City of Success

Dijon Lee Jr. has the size and speed to be heavily recruited.

Mission Viejo, one of the largest master-planned communities ever built in the U.S., can be found halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, and it's always a hub of bustling activity.

People going places come from there, including plenty of professional athletes, Hollywood film stars and even rock stars.

This SoCal urban center of 100,000 also is home to Dijon Lee Jr., someone of intrigue as this speedy, oversized cornerback from Mission Viejo High School and a desired college football prospect.

Over the past week, he's received scholarship offers from USC and the University of Washington as his Class of 2025 recruitment begins to take off. He has eight offers total.

On Monday, he turned 17, finding himself with the weight of his football future on his shoulders, which is a good thing.

Lee comes off a 10th-grade season for a 10-2 Mission Viejo playoff team that involved 35 tackles, a pair of interceptions, 3 pass break-ups and a blocked punt, and ended with a championship game loss to St. John Bosco and UW-bound linebacker Deven Bryant.

From place that's produced Mark Sanchez, Todd Marinovich, Kristy Swanson, Briana Keilor, Adam LaRoche, Larry Sherry, Judy Foudy and Florence Griffith-Joyner comes Dijon Lee Jr., who with his funky sunglasses and expanding football gifts, already seams to have a little bit of celebrity going on.

