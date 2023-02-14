Treat Yourself to the 13 Best Self-Love Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Miley Cyrus said it best: “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand.” You don’t need another person to complete you, and you certainly don’t need another person to treat you! Whether or not you’re in a relationship, you deserve to shop for some self-care staples.

We curated a list of 13 goodies that will help you relax, refresh and revitalize. From skincare to accessories, these products will pamper all our favorite queens. Don’t wait around for someone else to spoil you! Take after Miley and treat yourself to these self-love items for Valentine’s Day.

Patchology Happy Place Eye Patches

Amazon

The spa is our happy place! But since we can’t afford daily facials, these Patchology Happy Place eye patches are the next best thing. These anti-aging gels reduce under-eye bags, puffiness and wrinkles. One shopper gushed, “THESE were a game-changer! Aside from moisturizing, they seem to really tighten up the skin under my eyes. My mom and aunt both gave me compliments.”

Barefoot Dreams Hooded Robe

Amazon

Cozy comfort! This luxuriously soft hooded robe comes from one of our favorite brands, Barefoot Dreams. "I love how soft and cozy it feels!" my sister told me.

Tan-Luxe Super Gloss Tanning Drops With SPF 30

Amazon

We always feel our best with a tan! But since it’s not quite warm enough to soak up the sun, these Super Gloss tanning drops from celeb-loved brand Tan-Luxe will do the trick. Plus, they come with SPF 30 for added UV protection!

Let’s F*cking Play Card Game

Revolve

Serena Kerrigan seriously spiced up our dating lives with her Let’s F*cking Date card game. Now she’s upped the ante with this version devoted to self-love and pleasure. Yes, please!

Loeffler Randall Gold Clutch

Amazon

Stay golden with this gorgeous Loeffler Randall gold bow clutch! I own it, and it’s perfect for any special occasion. Also relatively affordable for a designer handbag!

Baublebar Personalized Slider Bracelet

Nordstrom

Charmed, I’m sure! Customize your own design with this personalized charm bracelet from Baublebar. You can choose up to 8 letters to spell out your name or a meaningful message.

Rose Quartz Crystal Pyramid

Amazon

Attract love and positivity into your life with this rose quartz crystal pyramid! One reviewer reported, “I was immediately thrilled with it as it has a super loving smiling energy about it. It is higher vibe than any other rose quartz I received upon arrival.” Good vibes only!

Good Things Are Happening Gratitude Journal

Amazon

This gratitude journal changed my life! Not only does it provide a space for you to reflect on all the good things happening in your life, it also inspires you with vibrant art and fun exercises.

Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set

Amazon

The no. 1 bestseller in anti-aging devices on Amazon, this gua sha and jade roller set is soothing, sculpting and satisfying. This dynamic duo will help relieve muscle tension and puffiness while giving your skin a rejuvenating massage.

Makeup by Mario Eyeliner

Sephora

I’m obsessed with this eyeliner from Makeup by Mario! Best known as Kim Kardashian ’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic has created a creamy, long-lasting eyeliner with a velvety finish. The Soft Brown is the perfect shade that makes eyes pop. And the dual-sided pencil comes with a brush to smudge and blend.

Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow

Amazon

Before you know it, it will be time to lather on the sunscreen and lie out by the pool! We’re clearly counting down the days until Spring Break. If you want a glowy sunscreen that smells like a tropical vacation, then you need to try this Kopari Body Glow with SPF 50. And look out for the rose gold edition dropping tomorrow!

Ilia Bright Start Activated Eye Cream

Sephora

Look on the bright side with this Ilia Bright Start Activated Eye Cream! I love applying this product underneath my makeup. It gives my eyes an extra burst of moisture. Clinically proven to brighten, hydrate, smooth and depuff, this eye cream lays the foundation for concealer.

Sugarbear Hair Vitamins

Amazon

Packed with biotin and vitamin C, these tasty Sugarbear Hair Vitamins support hair and nail health. This gift set also comes with a detangling bamboo hair brush!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet and beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!