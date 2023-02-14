LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report Revealed

The Clippers have no excuses if they lose this one.

For the first time in what seems to be an eternity, the LA Clippers have a fully healthy roster heading into a basketball game. For once, they're a team with a complete advantage when it comes to health.

The Clippers have zero injuries to report against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Not only that, but they haven't played a basketball game since Friday night, with more than two days of rest. The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are on the second night of a road back-to-back and have some injuries to deal with.

The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry due to a left superior tibia/fibula sprain, Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, Gary Payton II due to right adductor soreness, Ryan Rollins due to right foot surgery, and Andrew Wiggins due to personal reasons.

There is absolutely no excuse for the LA Clippers to lose this game. They're the more rested team, the healthier team, and the team at home. Even though they're debuting new pieces Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee, and Eric Gordon tonight, they still have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing. The only way they lose this is if they allow Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole to get hot, while also sleeping on JaMychal Green and Ty Jerome.

The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors face off on TNT at 7:00 pm PST.

