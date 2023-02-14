Collin County deputies seize 6,000 fentanyl pills, arrest Dallas man in traffic stop

Collin County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dallas man they say was found with about 6,000 fentanyl pills and a handgun during a traffic stop in Plano.

On Friday, members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted the traffic stop on U.S. 75 at Republic Drive. The driver, Eduardo Reyes, consented to a search of his vehicle, which found the drugs and gun, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Reyes faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a penalty group 1 narcotic. He was being held Tuesday on $402,500 bond.

“Last year, well over 100,000 Americans perished from drug overdoses and more than half of those were fatal fentanyl poisonings,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in the release. “... We know that our efforts fighting this scourge will save lives. This seizure illustrates our continuing commitment to use every resource and tactic available to help stem the flow of this deadly poison from entering our communities.”