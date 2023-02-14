Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Fresno Bee

Driver killed while road racing identified by Fresno coroner. He was 18 years old

By Thaddeus Miller,

13 days ago

A teenager killed in what police said was likely a street racing crash on a busy Fresno street was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Aeneas McClain, 18, of Fresno was driving a Dodge Charger on Blackstone Avenue near San Jose Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Monday before colliding with a truck , police said.

Witnesses and a surveillance video from area businesses showed McClain and another driver were racing north on Blackstone from Shaw Avenue when the Charger hit a red truck, causing it to spin into the intersection at San Jose and collide with the black truck, police said.

Neither of the trucks in the crash were involved in the race and the black truck was headed south through the intersection with the green light giving it the right-of-way, police said.

McClain was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The driver of the black truck also was taken to CRMC with a shoulder injury, and the driver of the red truck was not injured, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbc3Y_0knQEBHP00
One man was killed in a three-car accident on Blackstone Avenue. Fresno Police believe street racing was involved in the crash. The traffic accident fatality was the 10th in the city this year. Robert Kuwada/FRESNO BEE

Detectives were working to identify the driver of another truck that police said was involved in the race. Police said it was not clear if that driver could be accused of any crime related to the fatal crash.

The traffic collision fatality was the 10th in Fresno so far this year, police said.

“Street racing itself, when you’re either racing as a group or side by side, it presents a danger not only to those that are actually involved in the racing, but other people that are around,” Lt. Bill Dooley said at the scene Monday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alleged DUI driver ignores cones, lights as he crashes into Clovis cruiser, police say
Clovis, CA21 hours ago
Video: Man, woman try leaving Hobby Lobby with cart full of items in northwest Fresno
Fresno, CA14 hours ago
1 arrest, 1 cited after weapons and pot found in Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA12 hours ago
Suspected DUI driver hits tree near Visalia, CHP says
Visalia, CA22 hours ago
19-year-old critical after shooting in Orange Cove
Orange Cove, CA11 hours ago
Suspected DUI driver hits Clovis police car with officer inside, police say
Clovis, CA22 hours ago
Police searching for 2 theft suspects in Fresno’s Hobby Lobby
Fresno, CA13 hours ago
Teenage girl arrested after illegal sideshow in Merced. Dozens involved, police say
Merced, CA1 day ago
26 Arrested In Central Valley Gang Sweep Linked to January Massacre of Family
Goshen, CA18 hours ago
PD: Man arrested, weapon seized during traffic stop in Merced
Merced, CA16 hours ago
Man beaten, arrested after shooting friend’s toddler: FPD
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Man arrested after accidentally shooting friend's 3-year-old son in Central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno father beats up friend who accidentally shot his 3-year-old son, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Goshen massacre: Sheriff Boudreaux reveals likely motive for shooting
Goshen, CA2 days ago
Cal Fire: Firefighter injured during firefight in Conejo
Caruthers, CA2 days ago
Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation into ‘cartel-style’ mass shooting in California
Goshen, CA2 days ago
Live storm updates: Going to SoCal? Interstate 5 in the Grapevine to remain closed overnight
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Bonnie Simonian passes away after cancer battle
Fresno, CA10 hours ago
California cheese magnate’s wife pleads no contest to drunk driving charges in Merced
Merced, CA4 days ago
Valley Man Pleads Guilty to $8.7 Million Cow Manure Ponzi Scheme
Porterville, CA16 hours ago
Family of Fresno student killed in hit-and-run says failures ‘started with the school’
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Mom demands action over bullying at Fresno’s Bullard High School
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Strangers helped a Fresno man discover an aunt he did not know he had | Commentary
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Thousands without power during snowy weekend in Fresno region. Another storm on its way
Fresno, CA19 hours ago
Clerk shot after confrontation with man, Fresno police say. Suspect also accused of robbery
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Store Clerk Shot After Argument At Gas Station In Central Fresno
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Fresno’s Bitwise gets largest investment to date – $80 million – to fund its expansion
Fresno, CA46 minutes ago
Live storm updates: Highway 168 to Shaver still closed; 24-hour Fresno rain total
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Fresno man dies in shooting at Pismo Beach, police say
Pismo Beach, CA7 days ago
Shooting threat at Clovis West High — 5th one this month — investigated by Fresno police
Fresno, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy