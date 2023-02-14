Eat up at Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Guide to specials, from breakfast to barbecue

Several downtown eateries will offers specials for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday and some will open earlier than normal to accommodate crowds.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard and head south down Grand to Pershing Road, where it will end up at Union Station for a rally at around 1:45 p.m. But expect an all-day party.

To add to the list, please email Joyce Smith at jsmith@kcstar.com, under subject: Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

City Market

▪ Bloom Baking Co ., 15 E. Third St.: Opens at 8 a.m. with breakfast burritos, coffee, Chiefs-themed cupcakes and cookies, and other items.

▪ Burrito Bros ., 407 Main St.: Buy four street tacos, get one free.

▪ City Market Coffee , 305 Main St.: Will open at 5 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

▪ Daily Kitchen , 307 Main St.: Opens at 7 a.m. for specials such as a sausage, cheese and egg sandwich, and breakfast baked potato (topped with sausage, spinach, onion, peppers, broccoli and mozzarella cheese).

▪ Local Pig/Pigwich , 20 E. Fifth St. It will grill sausages and have beer specials available outside on Fifth Street.

▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar , 427 Main St.: Opens at 10 a.m. for breakfast pizza and its regular menu.

▪ Taste of Brazil , 25 E. Third St: It plans to open at 9 a.m. Buy a sandwich or a platter meal and get a free order of gluten-free Brazilian cheese bread and 10% off bar drinks.

▪ Ting’s Filipino Bistro , 405 Main St.: Will offer easy to carry barbecue pork and chicken skewers.

Crown Center

▪ Burnt End BBQ : It will have a tent at Pershing Road and Grand Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu items will include breakfast burritos, coffee, burnt end sandwiches and pork sandwiches, canned soda and bottled water.

▪ Zaina Mediterranean Cuisine & Catering , 2450 Grand Blvd., Suite 124: Sandwich and side for $10.

Crossroads

▪ Buffalo State Pizza Co. , 1815 Wyandotte St.: Bar opens at 9 a.m., kitchen at 11 a.m. It will have happy hour all day with $4 selected pints, $3 domestic tallboys.

▪ Casual Animal Brewing Co . , 1725 McGee St.: Its Kegs & Eggs event starts at 8 a.m. and will include breakfast burritos for $5. It will have 11 beers on tap, as well as coffee and orange juice.

▪ Guy’s Broadway Bodega , 2101 Broadway. It will have a pop-up starting at 9:30 a.m. and stay open until it sells out. The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches, breakfast burritos, brats, hot dogs, smoked pork nachos, the full-line of Guy’s chips, pretzels and other snacks.

The new deli and market hopes to officially open later this month but didn’t want to miss out on the Chiefs celebration.

Guy’s Snacks offers a variety of potato chips, including a barbecue flavor using Joe’s famous fry seasoning. Guy's Snacks

▪ Prime Bar & Grill , 1501 Grand Blvd.: Opens at 10 a.m. with wing bundles and beer bucket specials. It also will have a DJ.

Power & Light District

▪ Meshuggah Bagels , 40 E. 13th St.: Red and yellow bagels for $2; $4.25 with plain schmear; and $5.25 with house-made specialty schmears.