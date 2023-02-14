Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Eat up at Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Guide to specials, from breakfast to barbecue

By Joyce Smith,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lo357_0knQDWbd00

Several downtown eateries will offers specials for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday and some will open earlier than normal to accommodate crowds.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard and head south down Grand to Pershing Road, where it will end up at Union Station for a rally at around 1:45 p.m. But expect an all-day party.

To add to the list, please email Joyce Smith at jsmith@kcstar.com, under subject: Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

City Market

Bloom Baking Co ., 15 E. Third St.: Opens at 8 a.m. with breakfast burritos, coffee, Chiefs-themed cupcakes and cookies, and other items.

Burrito Bros ., 407 Main St.: Buy four street tacos, get one free.

City Market Coffee , 305 Main St.: Will open at 5 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

Daily Kitchen , 307 Main St.: Opens at 7 a.m. for specials such as a sausage, cheese and egg sandwich, and breakfast baked potato (topped with sausage, spinach, onion, peppers, broccoli and mozzarella cheese).

Local Pig/Pigwich , 20 E. Fifth St. It will grill sausages and have beer specials available outside on Fifth Street.

Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar , 427 Main St.: Opens at 10 a.m. for breakfast pizza and its regular menu.

Taste of Brazil , 25 E. Third St: It plans to open at 9 a.m. Buy a sandwich or a platter meal and get a free order of gluten-free Brazilian cheese bread and 10% off bar drinks.

Ting’s Filipino Bistro , 405 Main St.: Will offer easy to carry barbecue pork and chicken skewers.

You may have little to no cell service in Kansas City at Chiefs parade. How to prepare

Crown Center

Burnt End BBQ : It will have a tent at Pershing Road and Grand Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu items will include breakfast burritos, coffee, burnt end sandwiches and pork sandwiches, canned soda and bottled water.

Zaina Mediterranean Cuisine & Catering , 2450 Grand Blvd., Suite 124: Sandwich and side for $10.

Want a ride to Kansas City’s Chiefs parade? KCATA is offering a free shuttle service

Crossroads

Buffalo State Pizza Co. , 1815 Wyandotte St.: Bar opens at 9 a.m., kitchen at 11 a.m. It will have happy hour all day with $4 selected pints, $3 domestic tallboys.

Casual Animal Brewing Co . , 1725 McGee St.: Its Kegs & Eggs event starts at 8 a.m. and will include breakfast burritos for $5. It will have 11 beers on tap, as well as coffee and orange juice.

Guy’s Broadway Bodega , 2101 Broadway. It will have a pop-up starting at 9:30 a.m. and stay open until it sells out. The menu will include pulled pork sandwiches, breakfast burritos, brats, hot dogs, smoked pork nachos, the full-line of Guy’s chips, pretzels and other snacks.

The new deli and market hopes to officially open later this month but didn’t want to miss out on the Chiefs celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xU1eL_0knQDWbd00
Guy’s Snacks offers a variety of potato chips, including a barbecue flavor using Joe’s famous fry seasoning. Guy's Snacks

Prime Bar & Grill , 1501 Grand Blvd.: Opens at 10 a.m. with wing bundles and beer bucket specials. It also will have a DJ.

Cover your bases for Chiefs parade: Where bathrooms, reunification stations are on route

Power & Light District

Meshuggah Bagels , 40 E. 13th St.: Red and yellow bagels for $2; $4.25 with plain schmear; and $5.25 with house-made specialty schmears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geGcT_0knQDWbd00
Meshuggah Bagels in the Power & Light District will be offering Chiefs-themed red and yellow bagels. Meshuggah Bagels

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
‘These boards are really beautiful’: Charcuterie franchise opens in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Chiefs offensive players continued Super Bowl celebration with epic Las Vegas party
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Exhibits honoring Kansas City’s Black queer history popping up at local shops this week
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Live updates: New $1.5 billion KCI terminal takes flight for Kansas City travelers
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
‘Front door to a community.’ Buttigieg, Lucas, others celebrate KCI terminal opening
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
BBQ. Brazilian cheese bread. Pizza. Here’s what’s on the menu at the new KCI terminal
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
What’s a haboob? Meterologists explain why cars around Kansas City are covered in dust
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Facing ongoing resident opposition, city council may act on potential south KC landfill
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Your essential guide to KCI Airport’s new terminal: Parking, food, security, plus a map
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘Major milestone’ as donors pledge millions for downtown park atop KC’s Interstate 670
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
New homesites, models add to Overland Park lifestyle community’s rich legacy
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
KC church billed thousands for water it says it didn’t use. Now its pantry is struggling
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘Making some change’: Candidates for city council vie for KC Tenants endorsement in forum
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Thunderstorms and strong winds could hit Kansas City area overnight Sunday
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
‘He never moved on’: New book reveals untold account of Kansas City skywalks disaster
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Trash, trees, police & pools: What to know about Kansas City’s budget, how to weigh in
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
More hardware for Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones as NFL 101 Awards are held in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘We deserve to stay here’: Rally organized for Kansas City renters facing displacement
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Unexplained death cuts short the life of Kansas City musician with hopes for the future
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
If KC roads stay trashy, a downtown baseball stadium would just be lipstick on a pig | Opinion
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
They endured days without heat at a KC apartment complex. Now they’re being kicked out
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Two Tom French Olathe communities now open weekends
Olathe, KS2 days ago
Weather service, police warn of dangerous roads with freezing rain in Kansas City metro
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Where is Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after Super Bowl win? Not at Disneyland
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
With only Virginia license, Clay Chastain can’t vote for himself for Kansas City mayor
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Heavy rains, thunderstorms to close out what will be a warm weekend in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Chiefs’ Chris Jones had a great response to trash-talking Eagles player at coin-toss
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
One pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII left Kurt Warner dumbfounded
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
The new KCI terminal is going green. Here are 5 ways it’s working toward sustainability
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy