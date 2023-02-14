Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Irsay might’ve accidentally spoiled the Colts’ first-round draft plans two months early

By Cory Woodroof,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBt1j_0knQDViu00

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has had himself a very interesting past few months.

After firing Frank Reich only to hire Jeff Saturday in one of the most bizarre coaching sagas in NFL history, Irsay might’ve spilled the beans on what the Colts are thinking about doing with the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It wasn’t enough for the Colts to make a perfectly normal hire in Shane Steichen as their new head coach. No, Irsay had to make things frisky again by potentially spoiling that a young quarterback could be coming to town this spring.

Let’s just say Indy general manager Chris Ballard was a bit shocked by Irsay’s candor. Irsay went as far as to hint at which quarterback he might actually want to draft in April.

With the Chicago Bears holding the first-overall draft pick, it seems like the Colts might be the team to watch to trade up for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Our source on that seems pretty enamored with Young’s talent, and he’s got a lot of sway in the Colts organization. Heck, he owns the team.

Did Irsay really just reveal what the Colts are going to do in the draft? Time will tell, but with the way things have gone in Indy recently, it’s very possible he just did.

