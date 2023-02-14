These Doom fans made a heart-throbbing Valentine's Day mod

It’s Valentine’s Day again – a reminder to get your boo fancy chocolates, beautiful flowers, or extravagant mods for Doom. Yes, that last one is a viable option now.

On Tuesday, a group of modders that go by Pineapple Under the Sea Studios released PUSS XXIV: Lover’s Quarrel – a Doom 2 “megawad” mod themed entirely around Valentine’s Day (thanks, PC Gamer). There are a staggering 32 maps with custom texture work for single-player, deathmatch, and (of course) co-op play.

Incredibly, there are also several covers of classic love songs like “My First, My Last, My Everything” by Barry White, which you can see in the gameplay trailer below.

Other scintillating tracks include “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meat Loaf, “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis, and “What is Love” by Haddaway. Those old Doom-flavored sound effects dial up the romantic vibes to 11, right?

You can download PUSS XXIV: Lover’s Quarrel free from Moddb. However, you’ll need a copy of Doom 2 – which is available on pretty much every PC games storefront by now.

By most accounts, Doom is the granddaddy of all boomer shooters. Despite its age, loads of people still regularly create mods and map packs for it.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.