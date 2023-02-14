A side-by-side photo showed just how massive MLB's new bases are going to be

Back in 2022, when there was a [shiver] MLB lockout, there was talk that surprised so many baseball fans as the owners and players hammered out new rules: There were going to be bigger bases, going from 15 inches to 18.

Why? Well, for one thing it could increase the number of stolen bases, which also creates more action on the field, something that will help baseball become more exciting than what it’s evolved into. Plus, it could be safer for players who get injured (you can see an explanation of that below).

On Tuesday, we saw photos of the old bases next to the new ones, and although you’d think it wouldn’t be that much of a difference … it was!

Pretty large! Here’s the explanation about why it helps with player safety: