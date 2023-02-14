Open in App
Manassas, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Prince William Police looking for two suspects involved in stabbing in Manassas

By Brandon Carwile,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqSeQ_0knQCK0g00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a stabbing in Manassas.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12:09 a.m., officers were called to the Days Inn located at 7249 New Market Ct. in Manassas to investigate a stabbing. Upon their arrival, offices were told a man had been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police: Son arrested for stabbing mother to death in Manassas

While investigating the incident, offices learned that the victim met with two acquaintances in the hotel parking lot. During a verbal altercation, the victim was stabbed by one of the suspects. The victim then ran toward the hotel entrance for help before he was later picked up by another acquaintance and taken to the hospital. The suspects fled on foot before police arrived.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects.

One suspect was identified as a black male with short hair wearing a green neck gator, a black jacket, black pants, and white/red shoes. The other was a white male wearing a grey fitted cap, a grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-790-6500.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Prince William County, VA newsLocal Prince William County, VA
Man arrested for Prince William, Spotsylvania bank robberies
Woodbridge, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 dead after woman stabbed in home, accused attacker shot in Fairfax County
Reston, VA3 days ago
Community mourns after the death of Louisa County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Maryland man sentenced to two years for involvement in Virginia-based dog fighting conspiracy
Washington, DC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy