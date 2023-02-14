Prince William Police looking for two suspects involved in stabbing in Manassas

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a stabbing in Manassas.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12:09 a.m., officers were called to the Days Inn located at 7249 New Market Ct. in Manassas to investigate a stabbing. Upon their arrival, offices were told a man had been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the incident, offices learned that the victim met with two acquaintances in the hotel parking lot. During a verbal altercation, the victim was stabbed by one of the suspects. The victim then ran toward the hotel entrance for help before he was later picked up by another acquaintance and taken to the hospital. The suspects fled on foot before police arrived.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects.

One suspect was identified as a black male with short hair wearing a green neck gator, a black jacket, black pants, and white/red shoes. The other was a white male wearing a grey fitted cap, a grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-790-6500.

