Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

US House Field hearing in Midland this Thursday

By Zachary Bordner,

13 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KJEP)- The US House Energy and Commerce Committee will be holding a Field Hearing at 10:30am on Thursday, February 16th.

Congressman August Pfluger will be participating in the hearing with more than 20 other members of Congress planning to attend.

Congressman Pfluger invites citizens to attend so local leaders can be heard.

It will take place at the Bush Convention Center and is open to the public.

If you plan to attend, you can RSVP here .

