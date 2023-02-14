Open in App
Rockville, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County man wanted for murder after missing woman found dead arrested in Missouri

By Paola Belloso,

13 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Rockville man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman that was reported missing on Monday, January 2.

(Image courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez Dominguez’s body was discovered on Saturday, January 28, in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park. During the investigation, police identified the ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, as a suspect.

Lara Garcia and Chavez-Dominguez were living together at the time of her disappearance.

Missing 20-year-old woman found dead, Montgomery County police investigating murder

On Wednesday, February 1, Lara Garcia was located by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Kirkwood, Missouri. On February 13, Officials got an arrest warrant for Lara Garcia and charged him with first-degree murder.

He was being held in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was awaiting extradition to Maryland as of Tuesday.

