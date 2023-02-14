Open in App
Sturgis, MI
WOOD TV8

Sturgis murder suspect arrested in Indiana

By Rachel Van Gilder,

13 days ago

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The person accused of murdering a man at a Sturgis motel in December has been arrested.

Cameron Stephon Hope was arrested Tuesday in Gary, Indiana, Sturgis police said.

The shooting happened on the evening of Dec. 29. Jeremy Lampaert was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth on South Centreville Road near Fawn River Road. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Hope will be extradited back to Michigan to be formally charged with murder.

Police have not released any information about a motive in the case.

