Open in App
Doral, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Rush-hour train crash near Doral leaves pedestrian hospitalized. Seek alternate routes

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBOeR_0knQAnU300

A train crash near Doral left a pedestrian seriously injured during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Around 3 p.m., paramedics hurried to the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street in response to a call about a train crash, Anthony Núñez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told the Miami Herald. There they found a man suffering from traumatic injuries, who was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The train blocked north and southbound traffic at Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street for several hours. Shortly after 9 p.m., the roads were reopened.

Miami-Dade police investigators documented the scene and are coordinating the investigation with the National Transportation Safety Board, Det. Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the department, told the Herald.

“Circumstances leading up to the crash are still under review and cause will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

Authorities haven’t released additional information.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Flames engulfed a Northwest Miami-Dade business. At least two people hospitalized
Miami, FL12 hours ago
Man found dead on a Miami street may have been victim of a hit-and-run, police say
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Broward Transit shuttle bus carjack suspect found in an Orlando area motel
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two people killed in quadruple shooting outside Broward grocery store, BSO says
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Already behind bars, man arrested after fatal causeway crash now faces more charges
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Trial set for Miami Beach cop charged with beating tourist who struck cop with scooter
Miami Beach, FL15 hours ago
6-year-old boy drowns in a canal in Tamarac over the weekend, Broward deputies say
Tamarac, FL11 hours ago
Three South Florida men convicted of kidnapping couple, bank robbery in home invasion
Miramar, FL14 hours ago
‘Hours to live.’ 7-year-old whose mom was killed in car crash makes ‘miraculous’ recovery
Miramar, FL12 hours ago
How hot will it get in Miami? Will it hit 90 and break records? What the forecast says
Miami, FL1 day ago
Judge stands by dropping case against Broward nursing home boss in hurricane deaths
Hollywood, FL16 hours ago
Have you seen Martha Dugan? Woman, 78, is missing from Coconut Grove area
Miami, FL16 hours ago
‘Everything’s gone up.’ Nurses at Miami VA hospital rally for higher pay
Miami, FL3 days ago
Who’s the mystery tech company going on a hiring spree with Miami-Dade’s millions?
Miami, FL13 hours ago
Discriminating against U.S. workers, abusing H-2A workers cost a Miami company $200,000
Miami, FL1 day ago
Voters elect Sabina Covo as next District 2 commissioner in the city of Miami
Miami, FL10 hours ago
Dancing pirates and smoking guns win big at South Beach cocktail competition
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
The mayor of South Beach: Guy Fieri turns food festival into Flavortown for a night
Miami Beach, FL16 hours ago
South Dade wrestling in 3A wins 19th region title. Miramar fourth in 2A. Plus more results
Miramar, FL6 hours ago
Miami City Commission candidate answers questions about his past legal problems
Miami, FL1 day ago
This luxury store just opened in Miami with an upscale brunch spot, fancy cereal bar
Miami, FL1 day ago
What President Jimmy Carter did when he visited Miami and the Keys. See how it looked
Miami, FL2 days ago
UM women put NCAA sanctions behind, beat Virginia 85-74 on emotional Senior Day
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
FSU stuns No. 13 Miami with epic comeback, buzzer beater to hand Canes first home loss
Coral Gables, FL2 days ago
Miami baseball (22 HRs this season) wins seventh in row after DiMare thrown out of game
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
Greg Cote: Canes’ dubious first, ‘Bama’s shame, no love for Inter Miami tops latest Hot Button Top 10
Miami, FL1 day ago
Garrett’s outing, Mangum’s catch and more from Marlins’ spring training loss to Mets
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy