Rush-hour train crash near Doral leaves pedestrian hospitalized. Seek alternate routes

A train crash near Doral left a pedestrian seriously injured during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Around 3 p.m., paramedics hurried to the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street in response to a call about a train crash, Anthony Núñez, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told the Miami Herald. There they found a man suffering from traumatic injuries, who was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The train blocked north and southbound traffic at Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street for several hours. Shortly after 9 p.m., the roads were reopened.

Miami-Dade police investigators documented the scene and are coordinating the investigation with the National Transportation Safety Board, Det. Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the department, told the Herald.

“Circumstances leading up to the crash are still under review and cause will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

Authorities haven’t released additional information.