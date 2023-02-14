Fiscal management results in $300M of additional federal funds to extend TennCare

A major announcement made by Gov. Lee during the State of the State was that Tennessee has claimed initial returns from the first-of-its-kind TennCare Medicaid waiver agreement of more than $300 million.

These savings are the result of Tennessee’s conservative fiscal management and will be reinvested into TennCare to extend coverage to more citizens in need with no additional cost to taxpayers. Lee is proposing to strengthen postpartum and infant care with the recognized savings.

The historic Medicaid waiver agreement granted Tennessee more flexibility managing TennCare. The resulting new program, known as TennCare III, is the only federally-approved waiver of its kind.

“This is a good example of how government can and should work for all Tennesseans,” said Senate Commerce and Labor Committee Chairman Paul Bailey (R-Sparta). “The savings from this waiver prove that our excellent conservative fiscal management in Tennessee yields big returns for taxpayers and enables us to provide better care to more citizens in need. I am excited for the future of this program and grateful to Governor Lee for his support and the amazing folks at TennCare who worked hard to secure this waiver and improve efficiencies.”

In 2019 the General Assembly passed legislation, sponsored by Bailey, directing TennCare to negotiate with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to reach an agreement that would provide the state with more flexibility managing TennCare administration. In 2021, following over one year of discussions and negotiations, CMS approved Tennessee’s Medicaid Block Grant waiver amendment.

Tennessee has now been operating under TennCare III for two years. Since that time, the state has made notable and unprecedented investments into TennCare, including:

• Providing a comprehensive dental benefit for adults for the first time in Tennessee history;

• Serving thousands of additional people with intellectual and developmental disabilities;

• Providing 12 months of postpartum coverage to mothers through a pilot program;

• Workforce investments in behavioral health, home and community-based care, and dental services; and

• Additional investments in public hospitals.

“Our waiver actually rewards a state for efficient, responsible management of taxpayer resources by awarding additional federal funds – known as shared savings – to serve the most vulnerable,” said Governor Lee during Monday night’s address.

Lee is proposing to use the shared savings to enhance benefits and serve 25,000 additional Tennesseans with a focus on babies, children, pregnant women and parents. These efforts include:

• Making our post-partum coverage extension for women on TennCare permanent;

• Expanding eligibility for pregnant women and providing lactation services and supports to new mothers

• Expanding eligibility for parents and caretakers of children; and

• Providing one year of continuous enrollment for children.

In the coming weeks and months, the General Assembly will review Governor Lee’s budget proposal and make its own budget recommendations, which will include ways to reinvest the shared savings from the Medicaid waiver.